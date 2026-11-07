'Happy Days' star Henry Winkler opens up about his 'very confused' journey with therapy

Henry Winkler is dishing on his therapy journey that began with confusion.

The 81-year-old actor made a recent appearance on Drew Barrymore Show and revealed how after a decade of taking therapy, his life has changed and his pwn perspective about him.

Recalling his first therapy session, which took place in his 60s, Henry said, "I was very confused. I was in my 60s, and I had a birthday. I went and the first thing that the therapist asked me was, ‘Oh wait a minute, where are you?’ And I had no idea what the woman was saying to me."

The Happy Days star continued, "I didn’t know how to find [myself]. I didn’t know where to look. I didn’t even know there was, and slowly but surely — I explained it that the top of my head was clamped shut like an oil can, like an oil drum."

Further elaborating his experience, he added, "Slowly but surely I’m able now to peel it back so that I can let in the universe as opposed to being scared of being right in the universe."

The show host, Drew, appreciated the way Henry explained his experience and noted that she understood what Henry meant.

The Waterboy actor then went on to explain his personal growth with another comparison.

"I love them when it happens," he said, adding, "I see myself as a chunk of Swiss cheese, so I’m walking around and there are a lot of holes I could fall in, and I’m working to become a chunk of cheddar."