Hannah Waddingham gives shocking three-word response over ‘Ted Lasso’ fate

Hannah Waddingham just gave a rather shocking response regarding an upcoming season of Ted Lasso.

The 52-year-old actress has played Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV comedy series since 2020, but Hannah isn't sure whether the show will return for a fifth season.

Asked about Ted Lasso's future, Hannah told Us Weekly, "I don’t know."

Despite this, Hannah confirmed that she loves shooting the show and that she would never reject the opportunity to reprise the role of Rebecca.

The actress, who stars in Ted Lasso alongside Jason Sudeikis, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, and Juno Temple, also shared, "I think you stay with something as long as it has something to say, don’t you? You know, with friends, with shows, with all of it, and the writers that we have in our writers’ room are gangsters. They’re epic. So, as long as they’re writing magnificent material, which they do always, they have me in their pocket."

Hannah has also previously admitted that she didn't feel ready to say goodbye to her character, Rebecca, explaining that she hoped to continue playing the character.

She told Bazaar.com in 2023, "Oh God, I don't think I'll ever make peace or will say goodbye to her properly,” adding, "I will never be ready to hang up her high heels. We can send that as a gentle, friendly nudge to Jason."

The actress also feels very invested in the character she plays, who is a middle-aged woman trying to reclaim her life. "I've cared so deeply how that demographic is portrayed, and how people find themselves in life, newly divorced and trying to find their way, so that will be a very strange thing for me to not be speaking on her behalf anymore."

Hannah Waddingham, who has starred in movies such as Hocus Pocus 2 and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in recent years, said, "In all the characters I play, I like seeing the ebb and flow of confidence and vulnerability."