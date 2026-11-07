Maggie Gyllenhaal praises 'brilliant' artist Penelope Cruz

Maggie Gyllenhaal has nothing but praise for her fellow actor Penelope Cruz.

The 48-year-old actress, who directed Penelope in The Bride!, praised the Spanish star as a "brilliant" performer.

"I think there are many, many good actors, and I think there are a tiny handful of brilliant actors, and I think that Penelope Cruz is one of them," Maggie told The Perfect magazine.

"She’s this incredible combination of fiercely powerful and extremely vulnerable and very, very smart, and also capable of a kind of totally irrational, wild thinking. I see that in all of her work that I admire," the actress-turned-director continued.

It is pertinent to mention here that Penelope played the role of a police detective working in Chicago in The Bride!.

Maggie admitted that she was deeply impressed by Penélope’s performance as Myrna Malloy in the film.

"Although Myrna has to be contained emotionally in the world that she lives in in order to survive in it. I feel so many deep emotional things happening under the surface all throughout [her] performance," she said.

Penelope also has her experience of working with Maggie on the project.

"I think she’s an incredible director and writer. She did something that is so modern, so rock ’n’ roll, but still with so many layers, so much depth, so much humour and emotion," the Oscar-winning actress said.

For those unaware, The Bride! was released in cinemas on March 6, 2026.