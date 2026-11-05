Jen Affleck, Zac Affleck face divorce while expecting fourth baby

Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck are putting their family first even after ongoing marital struggles.

An insider has revealed to People Magazine that the expectant dad is “doing okay” after the divorce filing on November 3.

Moreover, “He and Jen are staying focused on preparing for the baby and supporting their kids.”

Notably, the mom-to-be herself disclosed the news of their fourth baby on her Instagram on June 18, where she wrote in the caption “Chapter Four” alongside a heart emoji.

However, in the early months of her pregnancy, Jen revealed to the outlet how her now-estranged husband supported her when she was seriously “ill.”

“I could not be there for my kids, and so Zac really had to show up,” she said at the time, “I mean, he didn’t really have a choice.”

“There’s a lot that we’ve been navigating behind closed doors,” adding, “but I do have to say, I wouldn’t have survived the first trimester without him.”

While in May 2025, she said, “We’re learning so much on the way, so only taking the positives right now.”

“Right now I’m focusing on my mental health, my marriage and becoming the best version of myself that I can be,” Jen added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck tied the knot on June 28, 2019, after dating for almost one year, and the couple shares three children: Nora, Luca, and Penelope.