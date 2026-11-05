Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony near the end of their divorce nine years after split

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony appear to have settled their divorce.

Records show a judgment of divorce is pending in New York County Supreme Court as of November 4. A judge must sign that document to legally end a marriage, per TMZ and People. The terms have not been made public.

The couple first split in April 2017, nine years ago. La La filed for divorce in June 2021. In between, the two reconciled in late 2018. By July 2019, the two were living apart again.

They got engaged on Christmas Day 2004 and married in July 2010. They have a son, Kiyan, 19. In August 2017, Carmelo also welcomed a daughter, Genesis Harlo, with his ex, Mia Burks.

La La has spoken about why the marriage ended. In October 2022, she told Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast that it began with Carmelo’s 2011 trade from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks.

She said things became complicated once they lived in New York. “It is really hard,” she said, describing the constant scrutiny. She added that it was not the only reason things did not work out.

Both have now moved on in the public eye. La La teased a possible new romance in August 2025, though she said in 2021 that she did not want to marry again. In June, Carmelo appeared to confirm a relationship with Racquel Smith, the widow of former NFL player Will Smith.