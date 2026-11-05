Colin Jost makes rare comments about Scarlett Johansson’s gifting approach

Colin Jost is totally impressed by his wife Scarlett Johansson’s gift-giving style!

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Colin said that despite him considering himself a “pretty good gift giver,” Scarlett is “excellent” at it.

She is “Very thoughtful and generous gift giver,” the comedian remarked.

He went on to say, “I think we’re a good gifting match. We have a lot of things that are certainly some of the best gifts we’ve ever gotten ... they’re from each other.”

The Saturday Night Live star also spoke about his own gift selecting skills, stating, “I don’t like getting just a random thing if it doesn’t feel meaningful.”

Noting, “So, but when I get gifts, I think I’m good at it, and I really enjoy thinking of things that would be meaningful in someone’s life. I like searching for things that are just meaningful on another level.”

“Very thoughtful and generous gift giver,” he continued, “I think we’re a good gifting match. We have a lot of things that are certainly some of the best gifts we’ve ever gotten ... they’re from each other.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Colin Jost tied the knot with the Marvel star in October 2020 in Palisades, New York; moreover, the couple shares a son, Cosmo.

Colin further shared that holiday seasons give the couple time to spend family time together, stating, “We just like being home and getting to actually have some time together.”

The family also enjoys holidays in New York by exploring holiday markets and ice skating in Rockefeller Center.

Colin went on to explain, “I think there are so many ways you can get so many small and memorable gifts for people there in one trip.”

“And when you see those markets like in Bryant Park or Columbus Circle, everyone seems in a good mood when they’re there. It’s hard to be in a bad mood when you’re somewhere like that,” he further added.