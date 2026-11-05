KATSEYE address Detroit show's last-hour delay

KATSEYE postponed their Detroit concert on Tuesday less than an hour before showtime.

The group was set to play in Little Caesars Arena before the venue shared the news of postponement on X at 7:29 pm, Setlist.fm reported. It told fans already inside to follow staff instructions.

Little Caesars Arena said ticket holders should keep their tickets, which will be valid for the new date once it is announced. It said fans will get an email with more details soon.

It also apologised for the disappointment, especially to those who traveled.

Now, the group has also posted its own apology to fans, called “EYEKONS,” on Instagram Stories. The members said the show was postponed because Megan Skiendiel, 20, is unwell.

“We’re so sorry to share that tonight’s show at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed due to illness,” they wrote in the statement. “Unfortunately, Megan [Skiendiel] is unwell and unable to perform tonight, and we want to make sure she has the time she needs to rest and recover.”

They noted that many fans had traveled and made plans. “We are incredibly disappointed that we won’t get to see you,” they wrote. They thanked fans for their patience and love and said they can’t wait to see them soon.

This is not the first time a health issue has affected the group’s plans. In August, KATSEYE pulled out of Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields festival after Skiendiel sprained her ankle in tour rehearsal. Doctors told her to stay off the ankle so it could heal before the tour.

The group is now on its Wildworld Tour. The North American leg began on October 13. A new date for the Detroit show has not been announced.