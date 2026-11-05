Steven Van Zandt makes hilarious admission about his marriage

Steven Van Zandt shares humorous take on his marriage

Steven Van Zandt questioned whether his decades-old marriage is legitimate.

The Little Steven musician tied the knot with his longtime wife, Maureen Van Zandt, in December 1982, in New York City.

Notably, the wedding was officiated by the legendary performer Little Richard formally known as Richard Wayne Penniman.

Now, speaking on the Glass Half Full podcast, Steven recalled, “I got Little Richard to officiate because I know he had turned into a preacher for a minute.”

“I don’t care how legitimate it was, we’re probably not married to this day,” he joked.

“I said, ‘Richard, you done it before?’ He says, ‘Oh yeah.’ He hadn’t,” adding, “He lied. So yeah, he came and did the ceremony and it was incredible.”

Further looking back at his 1982 wedding with the former ballerina, he shared, “I said, well, if I’m gonna get married — I was never gonna get married, I wasn’t a marrying guy — if I’m gonna do it, I might as well do it right.”

“So I’m gonna get all the ‘littles’ I can,” Steven added further.

However, the E Street Band guitarist has previously revealed to People magazine what has kept their marriage strong till now.

“We’ve been together, God, what is it now, 40-plus years and probably have spent about 10 years of that together out of the 40, because I’m always on the road,” he said.

“So, you go home, and it’s always new again,” adding, “I think there is something to keeping one’s own identity.”

“I think finding a way to keep one’s identity and making sure that one plus one equals three rather than one plus one equals one-and-a-half, which you see all the time in relationships where people just start to lose their identity and compromise it in order to get along,” Steven further added at that time.