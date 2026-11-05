Republicans demand Trump pivot as internal friction mounts over midterm losses

Following significant Republican losses in the 2026 United States midterm elections, with Democrats securing control of Congress amid voter concerns over inflation, living costs and the prolonged conflict with Iran, tensions within the GOP have raised questions about whether President Donald Trump will change his political strategy or double down.

Republican lawmakers, strategists and conservative figures have urged the administration to reconsider its messaging and policies to regain suburban and independent voters ahead of 2028.

However, Trump's immediate response to the electoral setback has been defiant.

Rather than signalling a major shift, Trump dismissed the losses by noting that he was not directly on the ballot and pointing to candidate quality and economic factors, although he acknowledged the political impact of the war in Iran.

With Democrats poised to take control of the House and potentially make gains in the Senate, Republicans face the prospect of congressional investigations, aggressive oversight and legislative gridlock.

Moderate Republicans argue that the party must move away from polarising conflicts, address economic pressures facing ordinary Americans and broaden its appeal.

Trump and his loyalists, meanwhile, have signalled a continued focus on populist themes, executive actions, tariffs and mobilising his political base rather than pursuing legislative compromise.

Pressure Within the Republican Party:

Republican allies and strategists have called on Trump to reshuffle White House personnel, restore discipline and abandon policies they blame for the losses, including the Iran war and tariffs.

Veteran Republican strategist John Feehery described the results as a "huge disaster" for Trump. However, the president showed little indication that he viewed the outcome as a reason to change direction.

"I don't view it as a hit on me," he told Fox News late on Tuesday.

Democrats will now have greater power to block Trump's legislation, investigate his administration and challenge his nominees. The shift could push Trump towards an even greater reliance on executive authority and unilateral action.

He must also decide whether to maintain an agenda that some Republicans fear has become a political liability for potential successors preparing for the 2028 presidential race.

Inside the White House, senior aides were bracing for staff departures, possible Cabinet changes and Democratic investigations, according to a senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Republican concerns also extended beyond the war.

Focus groups conducted for competitive Senate races in Michigan and Iowa raised concerns among national Republican advisers, as more Republican and independent voters voiced opposition to Trump's focus on the White House ballroom and renovations in Washington, a Republican political adviser said.