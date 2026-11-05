Andrew Garfield opens up about role that left him with ‘little dangling thread’

Andrew Garfield opens up about role that left him ‘a little dangling thread’

Andrew Garfield got candid about the Mark Zuckerberg role, which he couldn’t land.

In a recent interview with GQ, the acclaimed actor opened up about not getting the role of Mark Zuckerberg in his 2010 film The Social Network, and how it was given to his co-star Jesse Eisenberg, despite Andrew’s interest in portraying the character himself.

“And this is why I wanted to do it: Because with The Social Network, I was getting ready to play Mark Zuckerberg, and then [director] David Fincher calls me in and says, ‘We found someone that is just going to do it better. It’s Jesse, but we think you could also play this part. And you’re a very emotional actor, Andrew, so why would we waste all of that on someone who doesn’t seem to feel many emotions?’ So Eduardo became my kind of guy, and I was very happy with that,” Andrew explained.

“But it left a little dangling thread, and I was like, ‘I need to understand,’ ” the actor recalled, “Because I started to explore what it takes to win, to win on that level.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Andrew is starring in the upcoming film Artificial, where he is playing Sam Altman, who is a ceo of OpenAI.

The Spider-Man star further told the outlet that he has no concerns about people linking him to Altman after the movie's release, “I’m not concerned about that,” Andrew remarked.

“And I don’t think Jesse should be either. I think he’s such an incredible artist and an actor and director [and] writer,” he spoke of his former co-star.

“I feel safe in that I will make other things and this will be a part of my work and that’s that. And there’ll be other things that take away from that. I know the beginning of my obituary will be ‘Erstwhile Spider-Man.’ You know what I mean?” the Oscar-nominated actor further added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Artificial is set to be released on December 25, 2026.



