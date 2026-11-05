Cardi B finally shares her baby boy’s name

Cardi B has shared the name of her baby boy. He is Grey Marsean Diggs.

The rapper, 33, raised the curtain on the boy's name via an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 4.

She also shared photos from his party, which had a Grey’s Anatomy theme.

Cardi wrote that it has only been a year since she met him, but it feels like he has always been at her side.

She said she carried him through one of the most uncertain and high-pressure times of her life. She said having him with her gave her extra strength. “You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like,” she wrote. She added that he lights up every room with his smile and laugh.

Grey is her fourth child and her first with Stefon Diggs. She also has daughters Kulture, 8, and Blossom, 2, and son Wave, 5, with her ex, Offset.

A rep confirmed Grey’s birth last November. “Cardi is healthy and happy,” the rep told People. Cardi also announced it on Instagram in a video where she lip-synced Hello from her album Am I the Drama?

She first shared the pregnancy on CBS Mornings in September 2025. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she told Gayle King.

In September, she said she is growing her businesses beyond music so she can leave something behind for her children. She named her haircare line, Grow Good, as an example.