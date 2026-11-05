Michael C. Hall makes surprising confession about playing Dexter for 20 years

Michael C. Hall has opened up about the unexpected impact of playing one of television’s most notorious serial killers.

In an interview with People Magazine, Michael admitted that the lines between himself and Dexter Morgan have become “kind of blurry.”

The actor said, "It’s hard to say what Dexter has taught me or what I’ve taught Dexter. The lines are kind of blurry."

Adding, "But he definitely has this sort of optimism about him despite everything. He keeps showing up. He keeps moving forward."

Furthermore, Michael went on to share about their 2 decade connection, saying, "I admire that about him. I try to be more like that, maybe as a result. I mean, maybe not moving forward in the same way or doing the same things, but he has a resilience about him that I admire."

First, Michael portrayed the infamous character in the original Dexter series in 2006. "I think what surprises me is that the character — in a way that feels truly genuine and is a testament to our writers, I think, and something about the inherent sort of elasticity of the character — continues to evolve and change and experience life in ways we haven’t quite seen,” Michael said.

It is pertinent to mention that the season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection premiered on October 30.



