Prince George gains attention over his looks at football match

Prince William and Prince George stepped out this week for a special match.



The Prince of Wales took his eldest son to watch Aston Villa beat Barcelona at the iconic Spotify Camp Nou.

Speaking about Prince George’s Day out right during half term from Eton, fans were quick to point one fact about the Royal.

One of them said on X: "Prince George grew like 2 years in just 3 months."

Another one said: "It's called puberty."

A third one opined: "I bet his Mum cried when she first saw him when home for the break."

A third commented: "I said the same thing!"

This comes as the Barcelona FC club noted: "Prince William, heir to the British throne, was not going to miss the chance to watch his beloved Birmingham side in action."

This comes as George is protected 24/7 given the royal security protocol for the heir to the British throne, Eton has implemented a new rule for all its pupil after parents raised concerns about developing unhealthy screen habits.

The revised rule dictates that the boys will be restricted to browsing through a purpose-built secure browser, limited to a “white list” of websites vetted and approved by their teachers.

Mike Grenier, Eton’s deputy head, contacted the families of incoming pupils in July this year to outline a substantially tightened regime for iPad usage. The letter, also shared by The Telegraph, confirmed that the school-issued iPads would ensure that the device is being used for academic purposes only.