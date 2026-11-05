Brooklyn Beckham is ‘spoilt’ like Prince Harry: Piers Morgan

Brooklyn Beckham is likened to Prince Harry in a skating attack from Piers Morgan.

The estranged son of the Beckhams, who lives in the US with wife Nikola Peltz, is compared to Prince Harry for abandoning his blood.

Speaking to Closer Online, British journalist fear Morgan says: “Brooklyn is a spoiled little brat – he needs to grow up and realise that he owes his family a lot.”

The 61-year-old adds: “I think it’s disgraceful the way he’s treated them. He’s the Prince Harry of the Beckham world and it’s really outrageous – the fact he carries on, trying to make a living out of being a Beckham. If you feel that strongly about it and you’re really that appalled by your family, change your name.’

This comes as the expert said on Piers Morgan Uncensored: “On a human level, Meghan Markle, for this, has my sympathy. But it’s precisely because the allegations against her father Thomas are so sinister and serious that accountability really matters. That applies to both Meghan and Harry and, above all, to law enforcement in multiple countries. We need to know who knew what and when.”

This comes as Brooklyn and Nicola celebrated seven years since they first started dating.

Marking the occasion, Brooklyn shared several loved-up pictures of the actress-slash-model. “My beautiful wife Nicola,” he wrote, “you mean absolutely everything to me. You’re my whole world, my best friend, and the most important person in my life.”

The Last Airbender alum reciprocated in her own tribute, writing, I can’t believe it’s been 7 years by your side, I wouldn’t wish for it any other way.”

She continued, “I love you with my entire soul. i adore your love letters and morning coffees with our puppies please never change.”