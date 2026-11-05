Reason Princess Diana always joked about her marriage with King Charles

Princess Diana and King Charles photos screamed there was in their marriage.



The former princess of Wales and His Majesty, who announced their separation back in 1992, started spending a lot of time apart while they were still together.

Former Royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, spoke about the the couple’s marriage during new autobiography Cup of Tea, Arthur? My Extraordinary 50 Years Photographing the Royal Family

“I became so concerned about the amount of time she and Charles were spending apart that, at a cocktail party in Madrid, I asked her to explain,” he wrote in an excerpt shared in the Sun.

Edwards then asked the Princess about their problematic marriage.

“What’s this all about you leading separate lives?’" Diana replied, "Oh, that!" and made a joke about rumors in the press.

“We couldn’t possibly get through many if we did them all together. So, we’ve decided to accept as many as we can separately,” she told the photographer. “That means we can get to twice as many places and meet twice as many people.”

“When I am with the Royal Family, I am ­looking for a picture that tells you the story without a caption—a picture that screams out what it is,” Edwards explained.