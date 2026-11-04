Is Sydney Sweeney eyeing new chapter with Scooter Braun away from Hollywood?
Sydney Sweeney could be planning a major move with boyfriend Scooter Braun
Sydney Sweeney is reportedly eyeing a peaceful location for a move with Scooter Braun.
According to a report by The Sun, the Euphoria star is considering a move to the Cotswolds in England with her boyfriend.
A source told the outlet, "Sydney has visited the Cotswolds twice in the past 10 months, and absolutely loves it. She viewed property there within the past three months.
"She doesn’t get bothered by locals, who are all well-used to seeing A-listers, and finds village life incredibly cute and quaint.
"It’s also a huge change of pace from LA and all the vultures circling. And she can lead a more peaceful life in the countryside."
Notably, Little Tew is also close to Pinewood Studios, where the next James Bond film is being made.
Sydney could reportedly be considered for a role in the movie.
The tattler claimed, "Pinewood Studios are also only about an hour away, meaning she could easily stay at home while filming should she land the gig."
Meanwhile, former Bond actress Trina Parks also weighed in on Sweeney, saying she would be a good choice for the next film.
She told The Telegraph, "Sydney would do a wonderful job. She has done quite a range of acting things and basically has got ownership of her sexual identity."
-
50 Cent mocks Diddy with birthday wish
-
Andrew Garfield explains why he felt lost during past few years: 'Kind of falling apart'
-
Kim Kardashian complains about 'All's Fair' co-stars' reaction to her unusual gifts
-
Eric Dane recalls daughter's surprising marriage wish about Jacob Elordi
-
Kendall Jenner's family reveals what makes her so special
-
Alec Baldwin calls for peace after US midterm elections
-
Jack Osbourne opens up about his ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis
-
Katseye issues first statement after canceling Detroit show
-
Miranda Kerr breaks silence on Victoria's Secret snub despite runway milestone
-
Perez Hilton's family drops major health update months after self-harm livestream
-
Carrie Coon spills secrets to happy marriage with Tracy Letts
-
Dylan Sprouse makes shocking admission about 'Suite Life's five cents paycheques