Is Sydney Sweeney eyeing new chapter with Scooter Braun away from Hollywood?

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly eyeing a peaceful location for a move with Scooter Braun.

According to a report by The Sun, the Euphoria star is considering a move to the Cotswolds in England with her boyfriend.

A source told the outlet, "Sydney has ­visited the Cotswolds twice in the past 10 months, and absolutely loves it. She viewed property there within the past three months.

"She doesn’t get bothered by locals, who are all well-used to seeing A-listers, and finds village life incredibly cute and quaint.

"It’s also a huge change of pace from LA and all the vultures circling. And she can lead a more peaceful life in the countryside."

Notably, Little Tew is also close to Pinewood Studios, where the next James Bond film is being made.

Sydney could reportedly be considered for a role in the movie.

The tattler claimed, "Pinewood Studios are also only about an hour away, meaning she could easily stay at home while filming should she land the gig."

Meanwhile, former Bond actress Trina Parks also weighed in on Sweeney, saying she would be a good choice for the next film.

She told The Telegraph, "Sydney would do a wonderful job. She has done quite a range of acting things and basically has got ownership of her sexual identity."