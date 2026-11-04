Andrew Garfield explains why he felt lost during past few years: 'Kind of falling apart'

Andrew Garfield opened up about experiencing burnout and going through what he described as a "weird few years".

The Artificial star made a recent appearance on the November cover of GQ, and while chatting with the publication, Andrew discussed the impact of taking on three projects, Artificial, The Uprising and Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, "back to back" last year.

Admitting that the busy schedule affected his health, Andrew said, "I did these three things back to back last year, and I did have a bit of burnout, to be honest. I was kind of sleepless in Berlin for a while, and not in a romantic way."

He added, "It was rough, dude. I should have just gone to Berghain and just rode it out."

The SpiderMan star also spoke about feeling uncertain during the past few years. He noted that he believes this may be part of a period of change, as society itself goes through major shifts.

Andrew explained, "It's hard to find our own center within that lack-of-center in the world. A lot of people my age who I speak to are feeling a similar sense of a kind of falling apart, which feels right, because as a thing falls apart, the seeds of the future put back together start to get planted."

He added, "Something else being born. I don't mean to be glib, I don't mean to be evasive, because I do like talking. I remember being a young person and wanting people I saw on magazine covers to say something real. So I feel a responsibility to that young person that is out there as well."