Letitia James appoints former Diddy prosecutor to investigate Cornell fraternity allegations

A former federal prosecutor who oversaw the criminal case against Sean "Diddy" Combs has been appointed to lead an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at a Cornell University fraternity house.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that Jacqueline Kelly, a Cornell graduate and former federal prosecutor, would oversee the investigation.

According to NBC News, Kelly previously led the prosecution that resulted in Combs' 2025 conviction on prostitution-related charges.

James praised Kelly's experience handling complex criminal cases.

“With her criminal legal expertise, commitment to public service, and judicial experience, I am confident that she will lead a fair and comprehensive investigation,” James said.

The investigation concerns allegations made by a former Cornell student who filed a lawsuit in September against seven Chi Phi fraternity members.

The woman alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted during an incident in October 2024.

Local prosecutors previously declined to file criminal charges, prompting Governor Kathy Hochul to order a fresh investigation over concerns about the original review.

Kelly pledged to examine all available evidence. “All New Yorkers deserve a fair and thorough inquiry into the facts of this case,” she said.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing two accused fraternity members are challenging James' involvement, alleging bias over her previous public comments.