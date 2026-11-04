EU AI rules to apply in Northern Ireland: What to know

The UK government has said some EU rules on artificial intelligence will apply in Northern Ireland. Primarily, the regulation of AI in NI will largely be the responsibility of the UK government and Stormont.

The EU’s AI act was passed in 2024 and in 2025 the European Commission suggested implementing the merchandise clauses in Northern Ireland.

The government statement reads: “ The EU AI Act does not apply to NI in full. It applies only where an AI system is closely integrated with a tangible physical product that is placed on the NI market.”

“It would not affect an NI business simply because it uses online or downloadable AI tools to manage work, analyse data, or carry out business functions.”

The core idea of the EU law is to regulate AI in its capacity to pose a threat to society. Nonetheless, the government cites instances of some physical products, including a connected toy with embedding AI that prompts children to undertake high-risk activities in exchange for rewards or an AI-generated camera for employee sentiment analysis.