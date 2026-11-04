Kim Kardashian complains about 'All's Fair' co-stars' reaction to her unusual gifts

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her All's Fair co-stars have "never used" the salmon sperm facials she gifted them.

The SKIMS founder, who is a fan of the anti-ageing treatment, has complained that her fellow cast members from the legal drama have not been as eager to try it.

During a joint interview with ABC's Good Morning America, Sarah Paulson, 51, described Kim as the "gift-giver" among the cast.

Kim responded, "We always give gifts that they’ve never used."

Sarah then revealed, "She gave us this incredible salmon sperm facial that none of us used."

According to the actress, Kim was surprised that nobody wanted to try the unusual beauty treatment.

Sarah recalled, "She was like, 'What is your problem?'"

However, Kim teased that she has another gift for her costar, Xerf, a non-invasive device that uses radiofrequency technology to tighten skin and boost collagen.

When Kim asked Sarah if she would use Xerf, the actress replied, "Yes, I'd love to do Xerf."

During a previous chat with Extra, Sarah gushed over Kim, saying she is always willing to improve herself and learn from others.

The 51-year-old actress raved, "She's a wonderful, wonderful person who is the most generous, sweet, kind, soulful, and game, ready, ready to play and grow and learn. And she's so good this season."