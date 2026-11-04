Global leaders react to Democratic midterm sweep, weighing shifts in US foreign policy

International politicians and global leaders have reacted strongly to the sweeping Democratic victories in the U.S. midterm elections, viewing the results as a major political rebuke of Donald Trump's administration, a referendum on foreign policy (including the conflict with Iran), and a potential turning point for international relations.

Key reactions from around the world include:

Many European leaders and lawmakers viewed the Democratic gains as a strong check on Trump’s domestic and foreign agenda, while warning that Europe must continue to bolster its own strategic autonomy.

Spain (Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez)

"Yesterday, the American people voted against policies that only serve to impoverish people. Against hatred. Against sexism. Against climate denial and against the privileges of the elites."

Sánchez celebrated the outcome on social media, stating that the American people voted "against policies that only serve to impoverish people, against hatred, against sexism, against climate denial and against the privileges of the elites". He added that the global far-right political wave is "crumbling".

Norway (Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre):

Støre called the result "a powerful political signal about a change of course among American voters," while stressing that Europe must remain steadfast in standing on its own feet.

European Union Lawmakers:

Bernd Lange, head of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee, labeled the outcome a "crushing blow to Trump and his policies" and a "major victory for American democracy".

However, he cautioned that a weakened U.S. president could become more unpredictable and that European protectionism concerns remain.

France:

French Economy Minister Roland Lescure described the Democratic gains as "undeniable," leaving Trump in a severely weakened domestic position.

Meanwhile, far-right National Rally leader Jordan Bardella noted the heavy internal polarization, emphasizing that American volatility directly impacts European trade and security frameworks like NATO.

Iran:

Iranian leadership pointed to the midterm outcome as a rejection of U.S. foreign military engagements. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X: "Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message."

Other officials in Tehran framed the Republican setbacks as a direct consequence of public fatigue over foreign conflicts, economic strain, and rising living costs

South Africa (President Cyril Ramaphosa):

Ramaphosa suggested the outcome could open a "new era in world relations" as Pretoria navigates ongoing trade friction and tariff pressures with Washington, emphasizing the need for South Africa to diversify its economic partnerships.

Russia:

Kremlin officials took a cautious stance. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that Moscow would wait for final results, noting that the Democratic Party leadership's approach to relations with Russia has historically been "sharply negative" and that there was "nothing new about that".

Japan and Greece:

Traditional strategic allies emphasized continuity. Greek government spokespersons and Japanese officials stressed that despite shifts in Congress, foundational bilateral security alliances, major trade agreements, and strategic cooperation would remain unaffected.

"Greek-American relations will remain strong. The United States is our strategic ally, and this will continue for major projects and all major agreements. Nothing will be affected by this outcome. It is obvious that we respect every outcome; the conclusions are clear."

"Beyond that, what I can tell you is that it appears that on the key committees there will be individuals with whom the Greek government has very good relations, and that is important for the country."

Co-leader of German far-right party AFD, Alice weidel on German online news outlet T-online:

"Trump had promised his voters not to pursue an interventionist foreign policy... This broken promise has now come back to haunt the Republicans."

Czech Republic Prime minister Andrej Babis:

"I think the outcome was as expected, although of course the Democrats' victory is huge. Even the Republican stronghold of Texas fell, and in some places, Democrats gained positions after decades.

Belgian defence minister theo Francken on X

"Governing in the United States will be almost impossible in the coming years given the level of internal division and polarization. As a European politician I will mainly look of course to trade policies, support to Ukraine and NATO."

Barack Obama on X

"Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face.

These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in every region of the country — including in areas once considered long shots.

They came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives, but were united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first.

We also owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of election officials and volunteers from both parties who helped ensure a smooth election and carried out one of the most essential functions of our democracy.

While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future."

Elon Musk on X:

"Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time."

As a major doner to the Republican party, Elon Musk just suffered a major loss, worth over $445 million – all because both Senate and Congress seats were swooped up by the Democrats in the 2026 Midterm elections.

According to the BBC, there was a total of $2.4 billion, broken up between 40 donors, and the party owed nearly $445 million to the world’s only US-dollar trillionaire