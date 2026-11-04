James Talarico slams ICE, says he will hold Trump accountable after Texas Senate win

Talarico said Democrats should not rule out cooperation with Trump on policies that benefit ordinary Americans

By Bisma Saleem
Published November 04, 2026
Talarico said Democrats should not rule out cooperation with Trump on policies that benefit ordinary Americans
Talarico said Democrats should not rule out cooperation with Trump on policies that benefit ordinary Americans

Texas Senator-elect James Talarico says Democrats must hold US President Donald Trump's administration accountable while remaining willing to work with Republicans to address the needs of working Americans.

Speaking on NBC's TODAY show following his projected Senate victory, Talarico called for stronger checks and balances on the executive branch.

"We have to establish checks and balances," Talarico said, stressing the need for oversight of the Trump administration.

He also criticised US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), describing it as "a secret police force of masked men in unmarked vehicles kidnapping people off the street here in Texas, murdering our neighbors."

Despite his criticism, Talarico said Democrats should not rule out cooperation with Trump on policies that benefit ordinary Americans.

"We can and must do both of those things. It is not an either-or choice. We need accountability, and we need to deliver. And so I hope to work on a bipartisan basis to accomplish both of those goals for the people of my state,” he said.

Talarico's projected victory marks a major political breakthrough for Democrats in Texas, where Republicans have dominated statewide elections for decades.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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