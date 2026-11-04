James Talarico slams ICE, says he will hold Trump accountable after Texas Senate win

Talarico said Democrats should not rule out cooperation with Trump on policies that benefit ordinary Americans

Texas Senator-elect James Talarico says Democrats must hold US President Donald Trump's administration accountable while remaining willing to work with Republicans to address the needs of working Americans.

Speaking on NBC's TODAY show following his projected Senate victory, Talarico called for stronger checks and balances on the executive branch.

"We have to establish checks and balances," Talarico said, stressing the need for oversight of the Trump administration.

He also criticised US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), describing it as "a secret police force of masked men in unmarked vehicles kidnapping people off the street here in Texas, murdering our neighbors."

Despite his criticism, Talarico said Democrats should not rule out cooperation with Trump on policies that benefit ordinary Americans.

"We can and must do both of those things. It is not an either-or choice. We need accountability, and we need to deliver. And so I hope to work on a bipartisan basis to accomplish both of those goals for the people of my state,” he said.

Talarico's projected victory marks a major political breakthrough for Democrats in Texas, where Republicans have dominated statewide elections for decades.