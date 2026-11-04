King Charles recalls despairing moment in farewell message after Caribbean tour

King Charles recalls 'despairing moment' in farewell message

The British royal family shared a farewell message from King Charles after the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla concluded their visit to the Caribbean.

The royal family shared the king’s message on Instagram with glimpses from his nine-day visit.

The message reads:

“As my wife and I depart the Caribbean, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the people of The Bahamas, Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda for the warmth of their welcome and the many kindnesses they have shown us throughout this tour.”

“After three nations, four speeches, nine days, over 40 different engagements and countless hands shaken in firm friendship, I return home with so many treasured memories…and one slightly damp suit!”

The “damp suit” was a reference to Antigua and Barbuda Independence Day parade during which the monarch was caught in a tropical rainstorm.

King Charles flung up his hands in despair as the rain hammered down on him while Queen Camilla strolled off with the ‌only available umbrella.

A picture featuring King Charles in his wet suit was also posted on the royal family’s Instagram account with the king’s message.

The couple's Caribbean tour has been dominated by the debate over Britain's role in the slave trade, but it was the sight of the soaked monarch which made headlines on Sunday.



