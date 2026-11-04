Eric Dane recalls daughter's surprising marriage wish about Jacob Elordi

Eric Dane revealed in his posthumous memoir that his daughter Billie once told him she wanted to marry his onscreen son Jacob Elordi.

The late actor, who died in February after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 53, shared the sweet story in his memoir, My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, via Entertainment Weekly.

The doting dad, who also had 14-year-old daughter, Georgia, with his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, jokingly approved of the idea, describing Jacob as a "good kid."

As Eric daughters are currently in their teenage years, he also touched upon the idea of his girls growing up and becoming interested in boys in his book.

He wrote, "I know you’re both starting to get interested in boys. Well, Georgia, you’re starting, and Billie is already there.

"When it comes to thinking about you going out with boys, I’ve matured."

The Grey's Anatomy star also remembered how he once joked about protecting his daughters from boys.

"I used to joke that if I saw a guy within 10 feet of either of you, I’d kill him".

However, he admitted, "It wasn’t that much of a joke [as] when your daughters are young, you want to protect them” from danger - including in a relationship.

“When they get older, you want them to be safe."

Eric then shared Billie's marriage wish, writing, "But recently, Billie mentioned that she would like to marry Jacob Elordi, who plays my son in Euphoria. I approve. He’s a good kid. See? Maturity."

Meanwhile, Jacob, who is currently dating model Kendall Jenner, was recently announced as the narrator OF Eric's memoir.