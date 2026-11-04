Andy Burnham says US midterm results offer chance to ease global cost-of-living crisis

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham says the Republican Party's defeat in the US midterm elections presents an opportunity for world leaders to work together to end the Iran war and tackle rising living costs.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Burnham welcomed US President Donald Trump's acceptance of the election results and called for renewed international cooperation.

“President Trump has accepted the results, and I feel the world has an opportunity now to unite around the issue that is affecting us all, and that’s the cost of living,” Burnham said.

The prime minister said easing financial pressures on households had been a priority during his first three months in office.

However, he warned that lasting improvements would be difficult without resolving conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Burnham also called for efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global oil supplies.

Asked whether the election results could lead to further escalation in the region, Burnham said his government would work towards a peaceful resolution.

“That’s what we will be working towards,” he said.

His comments follow significant Republican losses in Tuesday's midterm elections, as Democrats made major gains in Congress.