King Charles ends visit dominated by talk of slavery apology

King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded their visit to the Caribbean on Wednesday, 4 November.

The Royal Family shared a video of the royal couple being bid farewell at V.C. Bird International Airport, Antigua, at the end of their visit.

King Charles had been touring the Caribbean for the past week and was joined by Queen Camilla on November 1 in Antigua and Barbuda.

After visiting the Bahamas and Guyana, the monarch had arrived in Antigua and Barbuda on 30 October.

Camilla joined her husband ahead of their attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Tuesday.

Charles addressed the UK's role in the transatlantic slave trade when he spoke to Commonwealth leaders in Antigua and Barbuda.

In his speech, King Charles told Commonwealth leaders his greater understanding of the horrors of slavery ‌had made him more determined to address past wrongs, but they needed to look to the future and ensure "evil need not have the last word".

The run up to the gathering of the 56 member states, which comprise mostly former British colonies, was dominated by talk of whether Britain should apologise or pay reparations for the role it played in the transatlantic slave trade.

While neither the king nor Britain has given such an apology or discussed paying reparations, both Charles and new Prime ⁠Minister Andy Burnham have talked of using the Commonwealth to address modern needs, by providing support on climate change, education and health.