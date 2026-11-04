Novo Nordisk loses share in Brazil as cheaper rivals gain market share
Novo Nordisk is losing market in Brazil after its semaglutide patent expired
In a recent update, Novo Nordisk is falling behind in the market in Brazil after its semaglutide patent expired, prompting a 3% contraction in third-quarter emerging market sales, while the drugmaker has held its ground in Canada and India, according to CEO Mike Doustdar.
The active ingredient, Semaglutide in Novos Nordisk’s treatment, lost patent protection in Brazil, paving the way for affordable generics.
Doustdar said in an interview after Novo reported third-quarter earnings significantly outperformed guidance, “ In Brazil, it’s really about price, price, price, and a lot of players there.”
“We are actually struggling a bit in that big market and have lost share.”
He further explained that Brazil's size makes it among emerging markets that fall in sales in that category. It has been observed that sales in Europe and Canada grew 19% in the three months; moreover while generic drugmakers have encountered supply issues and delays in Canada, he warned that conditions could become a little rougher.
“In India, Novo has lost some market share, but less than it feared. Doustdar said generic rivals had priced “really low” and Novo had chosen not to follow them, keeping prices well above theirs.”
“A lot of Indians have decided to stay with us because of our brand and the quality that they can demand of our product, he continued.”
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