Prince William slammed for 'flying about everywhere in helicopter'

Prince William has said that there is a "terrifying prospect" of more UK wildfires in future due to climate change and preparation will be "crucial".

The Prince of Wales said this while visiting Treherbert in Rhondda Cynon Taf, which was threatened by a huge mountain fire in August.

The future king praised a "gargantuan" effort to save homes, land and lives.

"We need to start taking wildfires as seriously as the continent has done," he said, raising issues such as a lack of firefighting aircraft.

He also suggested the community's response to the incident was an example for others to follow, after locals rallied around to support those fighting the flames.

When an article based on the royal’s remarks appeared on BBC’s X account, anti-monarchy group, Republic, targeted William writing, “Wildfires that he's helping create by flying about everywhere in a helicopter. Hypocrite. #AbolishTheMonarchy”

Speaking to firefighters, Prince William said 2026 was the first summer "where I've felt generally worried about the scale of the wildfires in the country".

He added: "We might go again next season... it's quite a terrifying prospect if we're not... on the ball."

He asked about availability of firefighting aircraft, noting that "the need for aerial assets has been hoisted quite high up in government" as an area "we're lacking".

The prince served a three-year tour flying Sea King helicopters with the Search and Rescue team at RAF Valley on Anglesey between 2010 and 2013, qualifying as a captain.