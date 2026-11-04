Alec Baldwin calls for peace after US midterm elections
Alec Baldwin is known as a staunch critic of US President Donald Trump and has mocked him in TV appearances
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin called for an end to US war in Iran after Democrats seized control of both the Senate and House of Representatives in midterm elections on Tuesday.
Taking to social media, the actor wrote, “End the war in Iran now”. His wife Hilaria Baldwin was prominent among hundreds of people to like his post on Instagram, backing Balwin’s call to end the war.
Alec Baldwin is known as a staunch critic of US President Donald Trump and has mocked him in TV appearances.
Meanwhile, Democrats scored sweeping victories in Republican strongholds for the first time in generations as tens of millions of voters delivered a scathing rebuke to President Donald Trump.
Voters in conservative bastions who had propelled the president to his second term in office just two years ago swung dramatically toward Democrats, fueled by deep frustration over the unpopular war with Iran, anxiety over the high cost of living and anger at Trump's stewardship of the country.
In Texas, the biggest Republican state, Democrats ended a decades-long losing streak in seismic fashion, winning a Senate seat and ousting three-term Governor Greg Abbott.
Kansas elected its first Democratic senator since the Great Depression nearly a century ago, and in South Carolina, a state that Trump carried by nearly 18 points in 2024, Democrats turned aside his hand-picked Senate candidate.
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