Archewell senior executive steps down after Meghan joins Australia's Junior MasterChef

The Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions has stepped down after five and half years with the organization.

No successor has been announced for Chanel Pysnik who originally came aboard in May 2021, joining the venture less than 12 months after Archewell formally launched with its Netflix arrangement.

Throughout her time at Archewell, Ms Pysnik served as executive producer across a substantial slate of projects.

The development comes days after it was reported that Meghan will star in the next series of Australia's Junior MasterChef in 2027.

Meghan, an American actress before she married Harry in 2018, has recently moved back ⁠to Britain from the US with her family, with media reports suggesting she was keen to find a new acting role.

Channel 10 said on Instagram that Junior MasterChef Australia would return in 2027, hosted by Poh Ling Yeow and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Australian website News.com.au said filming ‌was ⁠expected to take place in Melbourne early to mid-next year.

Harry and Meghan have attracted global media attention since they stepped down as senior members of the royal ⁠family in 2020 before moving to the US, where they gave multiple interviews criticising the institution.

The couple returned ⁠to the headlines last week after authorities in the Philippines said they were investigating whether Thomas Markle, ⁠Meghan's father, had possessed child sexual abuse images. She said she was "deeply distressed" over the allegations.