GTA 6 to bring Red Dead Redemption 2-style ability to Vice City

Picture a chase through Vice City with one cop hiding somewhere in the crowd. You press a button and he glows. That's Focus, a GTA 6 ability Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson demonstrated in an interview with IGN, and Red Dead Redemption 2 players will recognise the idea.

In the course of the game, Nelson used Focus and an alert police officer was identified. He stated that the ability can identify anything that you might be searching for in the game’s open world.

He did not name all its possible applications, which means that many details about its functions are still unknown.

Red Dead Redemption 2's Eagle Eye draws attention to animal footprints and other important things.

This comparison gives evidence that Rockstar transferred some sort of a system to the completely different environment, streets of big cities, where it will help you to notice a threat and decide what to do.

Combat slowing in the Extended Look video by Rockstar is very similar to the Dead Eye system. The footage is more like Dead Eye rather than Eagle Eye. Nelson's interview does not provide the information that both systems are related.

Jason and Lucia have several ways to shake police attention: changing vehicles, changing outfits and splitting up. Focus could help you choose before a situation escalates. If a quiet escape stops being an option, slow-motion shooting looks like the fallback.