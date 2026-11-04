‘Shut up!’: Windsor spy lays bare Prince William’s demand of Harry

Someone with insight into Prince William’s anger just made one thing clear – and that’s, that the heir wants something specific from Harry, if there’s even a chance for a reconciliation down the line.

According to Closer Online the reason Prince William is boiling over yet again, is because of the alleged dig his brother made to GQ about some people ‘not wanting’ to patch things up.

As a well-placed source puts it, William “wishes Harry would shut up, especially if he really does harbour a desire to patch things up with the family further down the line.”

The also said, “for William, it feels as though Harry is going out of his way to cause trouble and embarrass the family, while continuing to point fingers at everyone other than himself.”

As for Kate, her reaction is similar, but less ‘reactive’, as they’ve put it. “She wants to believe Harry’s coming from a place of vulnerability” and that “this is his way of openly begging for a pathway towards peace, while still trying to hold his head up high and defend himself. But she’s still bitterly disappointed and frustrated that he’s going about things so publicly.”

“It’s the total opposite of how the royals conduct themselves and Harry must have known it would enrage the family,” the insider also went as far as to say.

The bigger issue, which the source explained in their concluding remarks is that, ‘trust simply isn’t there’ and Kate would be ‘incredibly wary’ of anything she said being ‘repeated or twisted’.

All in all, “she doesn’t feel she can trust either of them with a private conversation.” Right after saying this the source signed of.