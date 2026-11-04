Prince Harry’s faith in William slips: ‘Convinced he wants to make life uncomfortable for Meghan’

It seems some of the last shreds of faith might have snapped between the Mountbatten-Windsor brothers who are currently at odds, publicly.

Rumour has it, Prince William’s decision to openly get ‘chummy’ with Hollywood’s A-listers only adds fire Harry’s fears that nothing is as it seems.

According to Closer Online a well placed source just admitted, “[William] hasn’t spent the time in California the way Harry has, but that doesn’t mean he can’t cultivate relationships with showbiz types”. After all “they all come to London at some point or another” and “he freely admits he gets a kick out of it.”

One notable example they highlighted was the Taylor Swift concert where he took Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage for a selfie. Bu apart from that “he enjoys a movie premiere” too – as was the case with Digger.

According to the same insider, “William isn’t claiming these stars are his best friends, but the relationships are genuine.” But from Harry’s perspective, “this seems more twisted than William simply wanting to have a little fun and modernising the monarchy.”

Before signing off they admitted, “he sees it as another example of William trying to get the upper hand. He’s convinced his brother wants to infiltrate the same Hollywood circles that he and Meghan have been trying to establish themselves in so that he can make life uncomfortable for them.”