Sarah Ferguson comes in swinging: She's 'ready' & Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is sweating

Sarah Ferguson is ‘ready’ to start walking out into the public again and it seems like people are starting to sweat -- profusely at that.

A well-placed source weighed in on this, and according to their findings this wasn’t an easy decision because Sarah “went back and forth over” whether she was going to attend Paddy’s memorial service.

According to Woman's Day, “of course she was nervous,” but “she decided to face her fears and get back out there and she’s so relieved that she did.”

The Royal Family on the other hand is ‘sweating’ and reports claim they “want distance” from the scandal at all costs and “that’s just not going to happen if Sarah starts popping up at every society event.”

Similar is the case with her ex-husband Andrew because he’s “even more worked up” about this, “he says his own daughters have betrayed him by choosing to support their mother so publicly while they ignore him and leave him to rot.”

However, the funeral also showed a vastly different treatment for Fergie, because she was even photographed with Princess Eugenie.

All in all, her priority at the moment is to “catch-up on grandma time” while lying low since “she knows any successful comeback will take time,” according to the insider.

Before signing off the source also said, “if there’s any way back at all, after reviving her image, she believes the only way is through Beatrice and Eugenie. For now, she’s been warned off doing another ‘tell-all’ memoir as it means revisiting Epstein details and putting it down on paper forevermore. The biggest priority is to avoid the association and an interview can avoid all that with a comment about bad judgment.”