Jack Osbourne opens up about his ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis

Jack Osbourne is opening up about his ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

The 40-year-old TV personality recently appeared on MeSsy podcast, where he talked about his “strange relationship” with the disease.

“If I’m being honest, part of me feels a bit like a fraud in a sense,” said Jack.

For those unaware, Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in April 2012, just three weeks after he and his now ex-wife Lisa Stelly announced the birth of their daughter, Pearl Clementine.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne’s son told host Christina Applegate that his complicated feelings stem from seeing people who suffer more than he does.

“I’ll go to these MS events — I’ve had the disease, been diagnosed 14 years now — and I’ll see people who were diagnosed a year ago, and they’re in a much worse position and they’re having a much harder time," Jack said.

"It hasn't stopped me, nor has it really slowed me down," he said, adding that the illness makes him feel like “a bit of a fraud.”

“Even though I’m not, But it’s just this strange relationship I have to it," added Jack.

The British TV star admitted that once he received his diagnosis, he “went full Negative Nancy.”

“It was so frustrating because I just... I instantly went, ‘What the f--- did I even get sober for? I should have just burned this whole thing down,’ ” Jack recalled.