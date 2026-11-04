Meghan Markle threatens to ‘pull the family away’ from Prince Harry

There’s a lot that is going against Prince Harry, and the reason is his wife’s unhappiness.

Insight into this entire thing has come via a well-placed source who just sat down with Woman’s Day.

According to them, the biggest fear is Meghan’s happiness and “if Meghan becomes unhappy” and “it doesn’t work,” she’ll “go back to the US and take the kids.”

If that comes to pass, if Harry doesn’t want to come with them, “it’ll mean long-distance,” which “could spell trouble for their marriage.”

As a father he “desperately wants Archie and Lilibet to feel settled,” according to the insider. So “if Meghan eventually turns around and says she can’t stay, they could be facing an incredibly difficult decision that risks pulling the family apart,” they added before signing off.

In regards to this shift in Harry and Meghan’s life, it wasn’t always this way. Back when the couple moved time zones, into the other side of the pond, their lives changed dramatically. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry acquired many partnerships, and brand deals. They even did interviews following this transition.

From Vancouver Island, Canada to Santa Barbara, California, and Tyler Perry’s house in between, the couple moved around in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, until they bought their own home in Montecito.