Tencent's new Hy4 AI model Is 2.6 times bigger than Hy3

Tencent just made its flagship AI 2.6 times bigger and taught it to see. Tencent Hy4, released on Wednesday, carries 770 billion parameters, up from 295 billion in Hy3. If you track open-weight models, this is the one Tencent wants you to benchmark.

Hy4 scans images, interprets complex charts and visual mathematical reasoning, making it a novelty in Tencent’s lineup.

According to Tencent, it managed to outperform its late-August preview on 12 tasks that included agent capabilities, programming, and work-related automation. The August preview was placed 23rd on Code Arena's WebDev leaderboard.

In Tencent’s self-benchmarking, Hy4 outperformed both Z.ai’s GLM-5.3 and DeepSeek-V4.1-Flash-1017 on all tasks. Against Moonshot’s Kimi K3.1 Pro, the results were mixed. These are the results from the company’s technical blog, meaning they should be taken with a grain of salt until third-party reviewers test them.

At the same time, Tencent openly acknowledges what the system cannot yet do. Hy4 lags behind the top closed-source systems in research-level mathematics, long-horizon coding, model self-improvement, and advanced visual question answering.

Hy4 was developed by Tencent along with other software that you would need in your office. This technology is responsible for developing a new version of WorkBuddy that has a rating of 83.18 with a 96.15 per cent pass rate inside Tencent.

Security was another point that was considered by Tencent. While during the training process, any offensive hacking technologies such as exploit development, reverse engineering and penetration testing were eliminated by Tencent.

The company's capital expenditure increased by 176 per cent year-over-year to 52.8 billion yuan (US$7.9 billion). Next up is Hy4 Flash, a lightweight version meant to cut task costs, and Hy5 is due to scale further.