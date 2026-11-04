Meghan Markle ‘triggers’ Harry: ‘Their communication has completely broken down’

A lot has been going on behind the scenes with Meghan Markle and some warn it having the worst impact on Prince Harry, out of all the family members.

Reason being, Harry is the only one “in a state of panic about what she’s planning next” because “communication has completely broken down”.

A warning about what could happen has come via a well-placed source who just spoke to Woman’s Day.

According to them, Meghan truly is “counting down the days” until the family can go back to California. But “it’s obvious that Harry feels this huge sense of relief being back in the UK”.

However, as the only person that seems negatively impacted at the moment is the Duke. Because sources say he’s “heartbroken,” and “feeling more alone and isolated than ever.”

As for the reason, its Meghan. Rumour has it she’s “suddenly making all these massive, life-altering decisions on her own. He’s in a state of panic about what she’s planning next.”

Before concluding they did admit, “it’s triggering a lot of old insecurities in him. He’s desperately trying to understand her mindset, but the communication has completely broken down and it’s a terrifyingly lonely position for him to be in.”