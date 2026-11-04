Katseye issues first statement after canceling Detroit show
Katseye apologizes to fans after calling off Detroit concert
Katseye called off their show in Detroit at the last minute.
On Tuesday, the girl group announced on their Instagram account that they had cancelled the show due to band member Megan Skiendiel falling ill.
“We’re so sorry to share that tonight’s show at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed due to illness,” the girl group penned. “Unfortunately, Megan is unwell and unable to perform tonight, and we want to make sure she has the time she needs to rest and recover.”
“We know so many of you have traveled, made plans, and been looking forward to tonight," the statement continued. “We are incredibly disappointed that we won’t get to see you, and we’re truly sorry for the inconvenience.”
“Thank you for your patience, understanding, and for always showing us so much love. We love you and can’t wait to see you soon," the statement concluded.
As soon as the band announced the cancellation of the show, fans expressed their disappointment on social media, while some were also left extremely angry by the news.
“Katseye just canceled their Detroit [show] 30 minutes before the start! Just disgusting,” one user penned on X alongside a screenshot of the girl group's cancellation post.
“My daughter is so disappointed. I want my $889 I spent back," commented another one.
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