Katseye issues first statement after canceling Detroit show

Katseye apologizes to fans after calling off Detroit concert

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published November 04, 2026
Katseye issues first statement after canceling Detroit show
Katseye issues first statement after canceling Detroit show 

Katseye called off their show in Detroit at the last minute.

On Tuesday, the girl group announced on their Instagram account that they had cancelled the show due to band member Megan Skiendiel falling ill.

“We’re so sorry to share that tonight’s show at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed due to illness,” the girl group penned. “Unfortunately, Megan is unwell and unable to perform tonight, and we want to make sure she has the time she needs to rest and recover.”

Katseye issues first statement after canceling Detroit show

“We know so many of you have traveled, made plans, and been looking forward to tonight," the statement continued. “We are incredibly disappointed that we won’t get to see you, and we’re truly sorry for the inconvenience.”

“Thank you for your patience, understanding, and for always showing us so much love. We love you and can’t wait to see you soon," the statement concluded.

As soon as the band announced the cancellation of the show, fans expressed their disappointment on social media, while some were also left extremely angry by the news.

 “Katseye just canceled their Detroit [show] 30 minutes before the start! Just disgusting,” one user penned on X alongside a screenshot of the girl group's cancellation post.

 “My daughter is so disappointed. I want my $889 I spent back," commented another one.

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with four years of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
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