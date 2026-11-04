Who is Abdul El-Sayed? First Muslim elected to US Senate

Who is the man behind the name? Everything to know

By H. Anjum
Published November 04, 2026
Who is Abdul El-Sayed? First Muslim elected to US Senate
Who is Abdul El-Sayed? First Muslim elected to US Senate

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed just became first Muslim elected to US Senate, that too while preserving a crucial Democratic ‌seat in the party’s fight for Senate control.

What is pertinent to mention is that El-Sayed’s victory marked a breakthrough for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing and denied Republicans a chance to flip the seat of retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

Who is Abdul El-Sayed?

According to Reuters, El-Sayed, 42, is a former public health official, "focused on ⁠lowering costs for working families and reducing corporate influence in politics." His platform included 'Medicare for All', as well as a government-funded universal healthcare program "championed by progressives in his party."

Who is Mike Rogers?

The outlet also offered insights into his opponent Mike Rogers a 63-year-old former congressman and FBI agent, who "entered the race with strong backing from Trump and national Republicans" and "had sought to ‌cast ⁠El-Sayed as a radical candidate sympathetic to Islamic extremism through alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood". These claims were denied by El-Sayed.

They also said, "Rogers also devoted significant effort ⁠to courting Jewish voters who may have been uneasy with El-Sayed's opposition to US military aid for Israel and his characterization of Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide. But ⁠Rogers struggled to overcome voter concerns about the economy and Trump's low ratings. In the closing weeks of the race, he broke with the ⁠president on the war in Iran and the US trade dispute with Canada, arguing that ending both was necessary to help bring down costs for businesses and consumers."

H. Anjum
H. Anjum is a News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over five years of newsroom experience. She is a media graduate specialising in British royal coverage, reporting on monarchies, traditions, and modern royal life. She also writes on fashion, movies and TV shows with contemporary relevance for a global audience.
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