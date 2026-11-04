Who is Abdul El-Sayed? First Muslim elected to US Senate

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed just became first Muslim elected to US Senate, that too while preserving a crucial Democratic ‌seat in the party’s fight for Senate control.

What is pertinent to mention is that El-Sayed’s victory marked a breakthrough for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing and denied Republicans a chance to flip the seat of retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

Who is Abdul El-Sayed?

According to Reuters, El-Sayed, 42, is a former public health official, "focused on ⁠lowering costs for working families and reducing corporate influence in politics." His platform included 'Medicare for All', as well as a government-funded universal healthcare program "championed by progressives in his party."

Who is Mike Rogers?

The outlet also offered insights into his opponent Mike Rogers a 63-year-old former congressman and FBI agent, who "entered the race with strong backing from Trump and national Republicans" and "had sought to ‌cast ⁠El-Sayed as a radical candidate sympathetic to Islamic extremism through alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood". These claims were denied by El-Sayed.

They also said, "Rogers also devoted significant effort ⁠to courting Jewish voters who may have been uneasy with El-Sayed's opposition to US military aid for Israel and his characterization of Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide. But ⁠Rogers struggled to overcome voter concerns about the economy and Trump's low ratings. In the closing weeks of the race, he broke with the ⁠president on the war in Iran and the US trade dispute with Canada, arguing that ending both was necessary to help bring down costs for businesses and consumers."