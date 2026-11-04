WhatsApp to add custom names, pictures to Meta AI chats

You can already talk to Meta AI inside WhatsApp. Finding that one chat from last week, though, means digging through menus. WhatsApp is now fixing that: WhatsApp Meta AI chats are showing up directly in the chat list for some Android beta testers, according to WABetaInfo.

Begin within the current chat with the AI from Meta. In the overflow menu, there is an option for creating a new chat. Selecting this will prompt a bottom sheet where you can enter the name of the chat, preferably according to the theme, such as "Trip Planning" and "Recipe Ideas".

According to WABetainfo, you can also choose to use a different profile picture. The profile picture is crucial in instances where multiple AI conversations are present alongside normal conversations.

After creation, the chat appears in your Chats tab as usual. There is an icon of a chatbot above the profile picture to signify that the chat is AI-generated. A new filter for the AI chats is available to put all of them together.

Not keen on the filter feature? You can choose not to use it or place it in another part.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp added threads to keep Meta AI conversations organised by topic. Each thread keeps its own context, so one subject doesn't bleed into another. Reaching them meant opening the Meta AI conversation and then the overflow menu, every single time you wanted to switch.

The new setup turns those threads into full chats. You skip the menu hunt entirely.

The feature is limited to some beta testers running WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.44.6 from the Google Play Store.