Miranda Kerr breaks silence on Victoria's Secret snub despite runway milestone
Miranda Kerr opens up about her decision to skip fashion show invitation
Miranda Kerr has finally addressed why she skipped 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion show despite invitation.
To celebrate Miranda Kerr's 20 years as a Victoria's Secret Angel, the supermodel received an invitation to walk the runway at this year's fashion show.
But Miranda, who has walked the famous runway six times and made last appearance in 2012, declined it.
Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the mother of four admitted that the thought of walking in her "underwear" in front of a global audience made her "anxious".
Miranda said, “I got really excited, but then I got kind of anxious… I was meditating and fell into how I’m actually going to feel when I’m up there in my underwear.”
The model further noted that she knew she had made the right choice as after turning down the invitation the "knot" in her stomach finally disappeared.
She explained “Everyone’s in their underwear. I’m 43. I have four boys."
Miranda continued, "I got this knot in my stomach and as much as I try to meditate and ease it, it was still there."
"The only way I could resolve that is to say, ‘You’re not going to do the show.’ How do you feel now?” She added.
Meanwhile, Miranda recently revealed that she has been secretly battling with proctitis, which causes uncomfortable bowel issues, due to this she has to be "really specific" about what she eats.
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