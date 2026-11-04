Journalist recalls moment Texas turned Blue at 2026 US Midterm elections

Texas just turned Blue and this has turned history on its head for the very first time.

The entire thing has been shared as a first-hand account by senior news reporter Jack Hobbs, straight from the room where the make-or-break moment happened.

What is pertinent to mention is that Texas was last in the ‘blue’ back in 1979 and according to the Oxford Academic, the state’s history is as follows, “the long-dormant state Republican Party began to revive in the 1960s as many Texans became alienated from a national Democratic Party that was shifting to the left. Republican gains produced a period of balanced two-party competition that lasted from the 1970s through the 1990s. By the early 2000s, the GOP established dominance, making Texas the nation’s largest and most powerful Republican state.”

Now, Mr Hobbs writes for The Mirror US, “the most awkward moment came as Talarico clinched victory,” and no one at the party seemed to care anymore or look up from their phones, despite one Paxton supporter shrieking ‘no’ that almost rivaled Darth Vader at the end of Revenge of the Sith.”

“As if to add insult to injury, the 1982 hit ‘Gloria,’ sung by Laura Branigan, tore through the speakers with such force that it forced many of us to cover our ears.”

His concluding words were, “it was incredible to be there the night that Texas flipped for the first time since 1993, Ken Paxton told James Talarico to ‘come and take it’ and that's exactly what he did.”

What’s also pertinent to mention is the percentage at which the state flipped. While Ken Paxton lost at 43.06%, his opponent James Talarico of the Democratic Party took home about 55.05% of the votes, resulting in a landslide shift.