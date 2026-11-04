Meghan Markle is ‘doomed’: New nightmare cloud looms over Duchess

Yet again it’s just been proven that Meghan Markle will not be able to catch a break and rumour has it, doom and gloom may grace her front door step soon.

Now for those unversed with what this is even in reference to the issue pertains to the negative image she hosts, and according to a well-placed source it might prove to be a key reason for her heartbreak.

According to Radar Online “there is a genuine concern that next year's Junior MasterChef show could simply become a hate watch so critics can mock Meghan, rather than a cooking show. And it's correct – she is doomed to be a hate watch due to the amount of haters she has online.”

The source also says, “many people will tune in simply because Meghan is involved, but not necessarily because they want to see her succeed. She has become such a divisive figure that her presence will inevitably attract strong reactions.”

All in all, the ‘danger’, is that the conversation risks becoming “about her rather than the children taking part in the competition.”

Before actually signing off from the conversation the insider also said, “there will be viewers who are curious to see what she brings to the program, but there is also a sizeable group who have already decided they don't want her there. That makes the casting a gamble. The producers will know that Meghan guarantees headlines, but headlines can cut both ways.”