Perez Hilton's family drops major health update months after self-harm livestream

Perez Hilton's family has announced a "positive" updated about his recovery, three months after the gossip blogger's livestreamed a disturbing self-harming video.

For those unversed, the entertainment commentator was taken to Miami Hospital in August after a TikTok livestream in which he appeared to engage in an act of self-harm. He also suffered broken bones from several falls.

A statement published on Hilton's website on 3 November revealed that Perez is doing well and he has been spending time with his close family and friends.

They stated, "It's been three months since our family began navigating this difficult time."

"While it hasn't been easy, we're grateful to have some positive news to share about Perez's recovery," the statement read.

Perez's family continued, "He's been able to spend time with his family during approved visits, including a special evening celebrating his mom's 73rd birthday together with the children. These moments together have meant so much to everyone."

They further added how the Hilton family coped after the unusual incident, "This entire experience has been a learning process for our family. Like many people who have never been through something like this, we didn't fully understand just how much time, care, and support recovery from a serious mental health crisis can require.

"There's no one-size-fits-all timeline, and we're learning the importance of taking things one step at a time," the statement concluded.

However, Perez's family and team did not confirm when he will return home. They noted in the message that they are "hopeful that day is getting closer".