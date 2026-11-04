Elon Musk sinks $445 million: Here’s what happened

As a major doner to the Republican party, Elon Musk just suffered a major loss, worth over $445 million – all because both Senate and Congress seats were swooped up by the Democrats in the 2026 Midterm elections.

According to the BBC, there was a total of $2.4 billion, broken up between 40 donors, and the party owed nearly $445 million to the world’s only US-dollar trillionaire.

Almost $200 million was pumped into Texas GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton’s campaign and Newsweek calls it “the largest single investment of his midterm push.” However, Texas also turned blue Democrat James Talarico took the victory.

What is also pertinent to mention is that the governer race was also scooped up by Gina Hinojosa, and nearly six other Senate seats were flipped in Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Maine.

It even prompted a response from the Space X founder too, and he said, “Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time”.

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For those unversed, It is also being considered a ‘historic’ shift. According to Reuters, for the very first time, “In Kansas, Adam Hamilton, a megachurch pastor, became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat since the Great Depression nearly a century ago. In Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown claimed a seat that belonged to Vice President JD Vance two years ago, while Texas Democratic state Representative James Talarico withstood a barrage of outside spending to defeat ⁠scandal-plagued Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Both Ohio and Texas voted for Trump by a double-digit margin in 2024.”