Dylan Sprouse makes shocking admission about 'Suite Life's five cents paycheques

Dylan Sprouse has claimed that he received just "five cents" in residual payments from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

The 34-year-old actor, who became famous with his twin brother, Cole Sprouse at the age of 12 after starring in the Disney Channel series, revealed in a recent interview that they were not paid well despite the show's popularity.

Speaking to his former co-star Phil Lewis on Wildmen podcast, Dylan shared, “In terms of the channel higher-ups, we were also kind of weirdly the ugly duckling. We were extremely popular, but also extremely underfunded.”

Phil, who played the role of the manager of the Tipton Hotel, Marion Mosebyin, in the hit series, explained that their contracts treated all episodes filmed within a calendar year as one season, regardless of how many were made.

He noted, "They called it one season because they didn’t have to pay us bumps.”

Dylan then revealed that his only residual payment from the show came from a crossover episode with Hannah Montana.

He continued, “Correct me if I’m wrong about this because, this is what I wanted to talk to you about, because this surprises people that I’ve told in person.

“And I don’t ever think I’ve said this like out on an interview, but the only residual cheque I’ve ever received for the Suite Life at all was a crossover episode with Hannah Montana for five cents. I’m not joking.”

It is pertinent to mention that around 190 episodes of the two Suite Life shows were produced which were aired from March 2005 to May 2011.

Dylan further added, “In a time where residuals would have been great. Not a single paycheck for being arguably one of the most popular shows.”

Meanwhile, Phil also noted that the programme aired in 90 countries.