Eric Dane reveals how fight scene nearly turned into real fight with Josh Duhamel

Eric Dane is spilling on rare insight into his on-set messy altercation with with actor Josh Duhamel while filming Las Vegas in 2004.

The late Grey's Anatomy actor, who passed away earlier this year in February after intense battle with ALS, posthumously revealed in his memoir, My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, that he nearly got into physical fight filming a fight scene with Duhamel, who played the lead character in the series.

“I’m on set, shooting a guest shot for the show ‘Las Vegas,'” Josh wrote, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Eric recalled that he had a herniated disc in his neck at the time and asked Josh not to pull his tie during the scene.

“We’re about to film a fight scene. I ask the lead, Josh Duhamel, to please not grab me by the tie during the scene. He promises me he won’t,” he explained.

However, Josh pulled his tie during the first take, causing him severe pain.

Despite apologising, the actor repeated the action during the next take.

As per the outlet, Eric mentioned that warning the director, “You better rein in your boy.”

But when Josh grabbed his tie again during the third take, Eric lost his temper.

“I whip off my suit coat and I say, ‘Let’s go, you p****** actor.’”

The father of two admitted that he became aggressive and regretted his reaction.

“Josh and I have seen each other since and we’re cool,” he wrote. “But I want to say it again. Josh, I was wrong. I should’ve walked away. I’m sorry, dude.”