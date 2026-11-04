Carrie Coon spills secrets to happy marriage with Tracy Letts
Carrie Coon exchanged vows with Tracy Letts in 2013
Carrie Coon has finally spilled the secret behind her successful marriage to Tracy Letts.
Speaking to E! News at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards, the Gone Girl actress opened up about her strong bond with the East of Eden star.
“Number one is a sense of humor,” Carrie told the outlet. “You can’t get through any of this, especially with children, without a sense of humor.”
“Number two is you tell the truth. We started off living in the truth, and that’s the only way to proceed with this much time," she continued.
For those unaware, Carrie exchanged vows with Tracy in 2013. The couple shares two kids together.
Last year, the 45-year-old actress appeared on Marc Maron's podcast, titled WTF, where she revealed that she and Tracy don’t get jealous easily and talk openly about the people they find attractive.
“That’s the nice thing about a marriage where everything’s on the table: you talk about everything,” Carrie told Marc.
“We’re not jealous people. Like, we don’t have any of those hang-ups. So we never wanna be, like, the police. You know? So it’s nice to be in a relationship where we can always talk about, like, ‘Who are you attracted to on set?’” she continued.
Talking about her husband, the White Lotus actress said that Tracy is “the kind of person who notices every single woman on the street."
“And he always tells me who he has a crush on. It’s fun. It’s interesting to know what your partner’s into. I think it’s titillating," added Carrie.
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