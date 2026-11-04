Trump outlines post-midterm strategy, vows to use 'veto power' to block legislation if Democrats take over Congress
Facing a potential Democratic majority in the United Stated midterm elections, the President leans on executive power to block opposition bills
Following the United States midterm elections which saw Democrats projected to win back control of Congress—President Trump joined Fox News anchor Bret Baier for an interview to discuss how his administration plans to navigate a divided Washington.
The statement centers on Trump leaning into his executive powers to push back against the incoming Democratic majority, highlighting the following key points.
The ‘veto’ strategy:
Trump emphasized that his primary defense against legislation he opposes will be the presidential veto, calling it "one of the stronger powers that a president has."
Pushing back on "insane" bills:
He warned that if the newly-led Democratic Congress passes legislation he disagrees with, he will block it outright, stating: "They’ll send over things that are insane and I’ll veto them."
Expecting compromise through gridlock:
Trump expressed confidence that a few months of continuous vetoes would bring Democrats to the negotiating table, predicting they would eventually call to figure out how to get things done collaboratively.
Open lines of communication:
Trump claimed that lawmakers from across the aisle had already begun reaching out to him to talk.
Calling the executive power “impervious,” Trump outlines how he plans to navigate a divided Washington. The U.S. President signals a defensive legislative posture after midterms, predicting gridlock will ultimately force bipartisan compromise.
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